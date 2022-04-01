New court program will have observers looking for implicit bias from judges

A newly created Rochester program — a collaboration between social justice activists and the courts — is designed to alert judges to possible implicit bias in their courtroom activities.

The Judicial Observation Project, as it is called, is already in a trial period and has been in the planning for well over a year. Five judges have volunteered to have observers in their courtrooms; the observers are volunteers trained to identify moments of implicit bias.

"The project is not a panacea to solve and resolve all systemic problems, but it is a first step forward in bringing judges and community members together," said Rev. Lewis Stewart, the president of United Christian Leadership Ministry, or UCLM, which helped create the project.

Rev. Lewis Stewart, of First Church of God, shown in a 2021 photo, speaking out against the Rochester Police Department's use of handcuffs and pepper spray on a 9-year-old girl.

In an era of racial reckoning, workplaces of all stripe are trying to combat implicit bias, moments of subconscious prejudice. In criminal justice systems, those instances of implicit bias can have significant consequences for the targets of the prejudice.

Over the past year, courts have taken steps to address biases.

The state agency that manages the court system created a video for prospective jurors. Similarly, federal courts have also used an implicit bias training video for jurors, but its use is not mandated: for example, one federal court judge recently choose to present the video to jurors while another opted not to.

However, scrutinizing the possible biases of judges is a new approach, and the organizers of the Judicial Observation Project say this is the first of its kind in the state.

State Supreme Court Justice William Taylor, the administrative judge for the regional courts, and other judges participated in the creation of the project, as did the District Attorney and Public Defender offices.

UCLM first submitted a proposal to the regional court administrators in December 2020. A working group spent the next year formulating the specifics of the project.

The main entrance for Rochester City Court in downtown Rochester.

Already, 14 volunteers have received extensive implicit bias training from the county, and have sat in more than 60 courtroom sessions with the five judges who agreed to be the first group of observed jurists. Among the judges are individuals who preside in state Supreme Court, County Court, City Court, and Family Court.

Story continues

In a few weeks, the observers plan to present their findings to the judges. "The focus is to provide judges with what was observed in the courtroom, both constructively critical and what was observed as helpful," an overview of the project states.

City Court Judge Melissa Barrett, a co-chair of the project, said judges strive to mete out justice fairly. "However, we recognize and acknowledge the challenges that we have in our courts," she said.

Individuals interested in volunteering should contact Shanique Byrd at info@tocsinmag.com or uclmrochesterny@gmail.com.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

More: 'Implicit bias' video to be shown to prospective jurors in George Moses trial

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: implicit bias: New court program will have observers watching judges