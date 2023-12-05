Court: Prosecutors have declined to file murder charge against man in 2023 case

The state has decided not to file charges against an Ocala man accused of murder in Marion Oaks.

Since his arrest on a second-degree murder charge in May, Ehren Evens Volcy, 19, has been locked up in the Marion County Jail and held without bail. He was accused of being involved in the death of 19-year-old Deshawn Noel Edwards Ballestero.

In a court filing dated Dec. 4, prosecutors said that "although there was probable cause to arrest the defendant based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the likelihood of conviction at trial is slight."

Prosecutors there was insufficient evidence to tie Volcy to the death.

The attorney for Volcy was Kathryn Hamilton from the Public Defender's Office.

Deputies said they received a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Marion Oaks Boulevard shortly after 7:15 p.m. May 12.

Arriving at the location, they noticed Ballestero had been shot. The victim's mother treated her son, who was transported to a local hospital for further care. Ballestero was pronounced deceased at the hospital, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies a gray or silver four-door Honda Civic had left the scene. Deputies stopped a vehicle matching that description.

Sheriff's officials spoke with Volcy, who was the driver, and a male juvenile. Authorities were able to confirm from video and photographs that the vehicle was at the crime scene. They detained both Volcy and the juvenile.

From their investigation, law enforcement officials believe Volcy, the juvenile and a third person went to Ballestero’s residence. Deputies said the victim was outside changing a tire when the shooting happened.

Volcy declined to be interviewed by detectives. He was arrested because of witness statements and evidence collected at the scene.

Officials said anyone with any information about the shooting can call the MCSO at 732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP or visit ocalacrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala man arrested in murder case won't be charged