Court, prosecutors didn't fall for defendant's fake positive COVID tests

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nicholas Antcliff missed two sentencing hearings for dealing meth and being a felon with a handgun, saying he tested positive for COVID-19, even producing two written test results as proof.

The test results provided to the court, however, were someone else's that Antcliff doctored, prosecutors said.

Nicholas Bruce Antcliff

Monday was the day of reckoning for Antcliff and his fake-COVID-test stunts didn't play out in his favor, according to prosecutors who noted that the court counted those fake tests against Antcliff at sentencing.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams ordered Antcliff, 30, of Rensselaer, to serve 10 years in prison. When he's released, Antcliff will serve two more years on community corrections, followed by two years on probation.

Antcliff pleaded guilty in June to dealing meth and being a felon carrying a handgun.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for late August and again in early September. That's when he reportedly faked the positive COVID tests.

