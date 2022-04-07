Court: Prosecutors can try to drop 2018 police shooting case

A court has decided to allow prosecutors in a Pennsylvania county to continue their quest to drop a misdemeanor charge against a former police officer who shot a man in handcuffs outside a bank almost four years ago.

The York Daily Record reports that the Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a two-sentence order Monday to clear the way for an appeal to proceed.

Harrison had been on the Southwestern Regional police force for more than 15 years when he shot a handcuffed prisoner in the leg outside a Spring Grove bank in May 2018.

He said he meant to use a stun gun.

