Court receives competency evaluation results for man accused of murder, causing major I-25 crash

Dec. 7—A judge on Wednesday found a Colorado Springs man accused of fatally stabbing someone 19 times, assaulting a police officer, and stealing a police car incompetent to stand trial after the court received the delayed results of a competency evaluation.

Osemeke Uwadibie, who is accused of killing Charles Slabaugh in May, did not appear in person in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court after he reportedly refused transport from the jail.

Prosecutors expressed their dissatisfaction with the quality of the evaluation, saying the evaluator made the conclusion of incompetency based on a five-minute interaction with Uwadibie and on prior evaluation records from separate cases involving Uwadibie.

At a hearing in June, Judge Jessica Curtis told the defendant that because this is a new case, and those evaluations took place in past cases, a new evaluation needed to be done.

Curtis also said that she "continues to be frustrated with a completely broken" mental health evaluation system in Colorado, which has experienced long backups in accommodating people accused of crimes, according to previous Gazette reporting.

Curtis officially found Uwadibie not competent to stand trial and said he will continue to be held without bond as arrangements to transport him to a hospital for restorative services are made.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Uwadibie was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the May 13 killing of Slabaugh, 59.

On the date of Slabaugh's death, police were called to the 200 block of East Arvada Street when, according to police statements, Uwadibie approached a man in a parking lot and brandished a knife after he refused to give him a ride.

When officers arrived on scene, Uwadibie went inside an apartment near the parking lot where he allegedly killed Slabaugh by means of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the affidavit.

According to police, Uwadibie then left the apartment, assaulted a police officer, and stole his vehicle. Eventually, Uwadibie was arrested after causing a four-vehicle collision in the stolen police car on Interstate 25, police said.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the crash, and Uwadibie, who was 31 years old at the time of his arrest, was taken to the hospital with one gunshot wound to his arm from police.

Uwadibie faces 14 charges in connection with the May 13 incident including first-degree murder, assaulting a police officer, first-degree burglary and several other charges.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Uwadibie would be sentenced to life in prison.

Uwadibie is next expected in court on March 21 for a review hearing on his transportation status.