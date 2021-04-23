Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced in June.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, is already locked away in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, held in a single cell for his own safety.

Even though he was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

