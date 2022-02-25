Court record: Drug deal preceded Willingboro homicide

WILLINGBORO – A fatal shooting at a shopping center here occurred during a drug deal, a court record claims.

Knowah “Bricc” Crowderparham, 21, of Beverly allegedly opened fire during a dispute inside a parked car with 19-year-old Adam Janson at Kennedy Plaza on Feb. 11, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting occurred as Janson tried to leave the car with prescription painkillers obtained from Crowderparham, says a statement asserting probable cause for charges against the suspect.

A third person in the car, 19-year-old Alexa Hess of Burlington City, told investigators Janson had come to the strip center’s parking lot to buy Percocets from Crowderparham, the statement says.

Hess said the men “initially talked about mutual acquaintances but then got into an argument regarding the payment of the Percocets.”

A Beverly man is charged with the Feb. 11 murder of Adam Janson, 19, at Kennedy Plaza in Willingboro.

"Alexa then heard a very loud 'bang' noise, which she believed was a gunshot because it caused her to go deaf and her vision to become blurry,” the statement continues.

A shopper told police he heard two "pop" noises, then saw Janson, a resident of the Burlington City/Burlington Township area, lying in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m.

The witness also "noticed a pill bottle with what he thought were pink pills inside, lying next to Adam,” the statement says.

A man who had accompanied Janson to the shopping center said he saw the victim falling from the vehicle onto the parking lot.

“He was scared for his life so he took Adam's car and drove away from the area,” the statement says.

Hess and Crowderparham also fled from the shopping center at John F. Kennedy Way and Levitt Parkway, according to the statement.

Police located the vehicle used by Hess around 4 a.m. the next day in Burlington City.

A search found suspected blood and a shell casing in the vehicle. A fingerprint on the vehicle matched one on file for Crowderparham, the statement says.

Crowderparham, a resident of the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, was taken into custody Feb. 16 on charges that include murder and weapons offense. He is being held in Burlington County Jail.

Crowderparham and Hess are both accused of endangering an injured victim and conspiracy.

The charges are only allegations. Crowderparham and Hess have not been convicted in the case.

