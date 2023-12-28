Court record: LSD use led to Pennsauken homicide

PENNSAUKEN - A township man was fatally strangled after taking LSD with his alleged killer, a court record alleges.

Bradley Niesen, 31, was found dead by police who went to the 4600 block of High Street in Pennsauken around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Another township man, Tyler Roderick, has been charged in connection with the death.

A witness told detectives that she and Niesen, her boyfriend, did LSD with Roderick before the Dec. 23 incident, a probable cause statement says.

"While under the influence, the victim began acting out and screaming," it notes in recounting the woman's account.

"When this happened, Tyler Roderick choked the victim to unconsciousness, and the victim did not awaken from this," it continues.

Charge alleges 'extreme indifference to human life'

Roderick acknowledged his actions in comments to detectives, the statement said.

An obituary described Niesen as "a kind, caring, sensitive young man who always saw the best in everyone."

It said he worked as an IT change manager and was also a musician with interests in writing, drone videos and paintings.

Niesen lived in Philadelphia, according to the obituary.

A criminal complaint filed with the case says aggravated manslaughter — a lesser charge than murder — requires someone to "recklessly" cause a death "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life."

The charge against Roderick is only an allegation. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Tyler Roderick charged with the death of Bradley Niesen