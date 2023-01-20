What court records say about 3rd Special Forces Group soldier accused of kidnapping, prostitution and statutory rape

A Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier is facing multiple child sex crimes.

Cumberland County court records allege that a Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier met an underage girl online and paid her and another juvenile for sex.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Scott Looney, 28, of Bend, Oregon, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with two felony counts each of human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a minor and indecent liberties with a child; one felony count each of second-degree exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a child by a computer; and four misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. Looney has been a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group since 2019.

According to a search warrant in the case, a family member of a 14-year-old girl contacted the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in February 2022 to report finding sexually explicit photos, videos and messages on the child's cellphone.

The girls’ phone was turned over to authorities and an investigation into "possible human trafficking" began, the record states.

Results of the search warrant

During an examination of the girl's phone, investigators reportedly found more than 460 text messages exchanged between Looney and the girl from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, 2021, the record states. When investigators accessed the girl's email they allegedly found another 42 messages exchanged between the two.

The search warrant states that Looney communicated with the girl and coordinated to meet her and a friend in December 2021 "for the purposes of soliciting sex for money.”

“During these communications, LOONEY asked (the girl) how old she and (her friend) were to which she advised him that she was 19 years old and (that her friend) was 18 years old,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Looney arranged to pick up the girls on Dec. 16 and drive to a location near Flyers Road, where he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with them and paid $200. After the meeting, he allegedly texted the first girl, saying her friend seemed nervous during the encounter and noting the other girl had left her underwear in his truck, the record states.

Afterward, the document alleges, Looney attempted through text messages to arrange a second sexual encounter with both girls, offering to pay them in total $180. The record states he allegedly sent two more messages on subsequent dates, soliciting the first girl.

According to the warrant, Looney is also alleged to have sent the girl sexually explicit photos of himself and she did the same at his request.

According to the search warrant, on Dec. 1 an investigator — who presumably did not identify herself as such —messaged Looney's cellphone asking if he was "trying to do something" followed by dollar signs. After a few messages, the affidavit states, he allegedly offered to pay $60 for oral sex.

The document states the investigator communicated with Looney until Dec. 5, when the Army Criminal Investigation Division detained him and took him to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

According to records, the girl told authorities she met Looney through the dating site Plenty of Fish.

The record states that Looney’s kidnapping charge is tied to “unlawfully removing the (girl) from one place to another, without the consent of the (girl’s) parent or legal guardian” and for the purpose of holding the girl for sexual servitude.

The statutory rape charge is tied to the girl being younger than 15; the human trafficking charge is tied to having sex with the girl in exchange for money; the sexual exploitation charge is tied to receiving the video of the girl; and the solicitation charge is tied to enticing a person Looney “believed to be at least five years younger” than him “for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex act,” court records state.

