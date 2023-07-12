Court records: Alleged killer has long criminal history

Jul. 12—The man accused of killing Anibal Salguero on Sunday morning has been convicted of four felonies since 2016, court records show.

Alex Zapata, 25, was charged Wednesday morning with murder in the first degree in connection with Salguero's shooting death.

Zapata was arrested Monday on a probation violation and is being held in Curry County Adult Detention Center without bond, records show.

Two others — Jainene Velasquez and Destry Gonzales — are charged in connection with the armed robbery of Salguero, along with Zapata.

Police said Tuesday they believe at least one other person was involved in the robbery and slaying of Salguero though no additional arrests had been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Court records show Salguero was in a car with another man when two men in masks demanded money. When Salguero refused, one of the men fired a "warning shot" into the car. Salguero then left the vehicle and attempted to grab the gun. "(A)nother shot rang out and that was when Anibal fell to the ground," records show.

Police said Salguero was dead when they arrived on the scene in the 900 block of West Ninth Street.

Witnesses helped police locate Zapata, Velasquez and Gonzales at the La Vista Inn in Clovis, where they were arrested Monday afternoon.

Zapata's criminal record includes an armed robbery conviction in 2016 and a 2019 conviction for aggravated assault on a police officer. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the armed robbery, but eight years were suspended, court records show. He was sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting the officer.

His first court appearance in connection with Sunday's homicide is set for 1:30 p.m. today before Magistrate Judge Janemarie Vander Dussen.

Do you have a question?

A comment you'd like to see published?

Or maybe a story idea for a future edition?

— Please email the publisher: dstevens@thenews.email