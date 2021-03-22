Court records: Box cutter used in attack on child in Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald's
Mar. 22—Court documents paint a chaotic scene inside a Downtown Pittsburgh fast food restaurant over the weekend where a man is accused of stabbing a child in the neck seemingly at random.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the McDonald's on Liberty Avenue, where the 12-year-old boy and his family had stopped in briefly for something to eat, police said.
Charles Edward Turner, 51, is charged with attempted homicide in the midday stabbing and subsequent struggle, which left several police officers and members of the child's family injured.
The child and his family were in line when Turner tackled the boy and slashed his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
One person pulled Turner off of the boy, while two others tried to restrain him, according to the complaint. A family member hurried the boy away from the struggle, sustaining injuries to his face in the process. Another said Turner bit him during the struggle.
Waiting for police and paramedics, family members of the child questioned Turner, who said he wanted to finish his coffee and leave, according to the complaint. He paced outside yelling slurs before coming inside. Police found him inside the restaurant's vestibule when they arrived, investigators said, and when they tried to handcuff him, he punched one officer in the face.
Officers struggled to get Turner onto the ground, according to the complaint, and it took assistance from a witness to pin him down and secure his hands. Police said Turner struggled the entire time. Outside, he struck an officer in the face with his knee and had to be forced into the police cruiser.
Inside the restaurant, investigators found a black and yellow box cutter and the bloodied broken blade, according to the complaint.
Police said that throughout the ordeal, Turner yelled slurs and called officers "white devils." In an interview room at police headquarters, Turner kicked another officer in the chest as he was trying to remove Turner's shackles.
Investigators have said it does not appear Turner and the child knew each other. The boy was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to the complaint.
Turner was taken to UPMC Mercy to be treated for a bleeding cut on one of his hands, police said. He was taken from there to the Allegheny County Jail without further incident.
Turner is being held without bail, with court records listing the reason as Turner is a "danger" to the victim, witnesses, law enforcement, intake corrections officers and the public.
In addition to attempted homicide, Turner is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest and possession of an instrument of crime.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .