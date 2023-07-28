What court records say about the case of a Fort Liberty soldier accused of murder

The case of a Fort Liberty soldier accused of shooting and killing another soldier two years ago is still pending in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to court records.

Sgt. Tiara Nicole Vinson, 28, was indicted May 16, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in the May 7, 2021, death of Spc. Kelia Olivia Horton, 22, in the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive in Fayetteville.

“The defendant has denied any involvement in the accusations,” a Sept. 8 defense motion requesting funding for a polygraph examination stated.

Kelia Horton was shot and killed May 7, 2021.

Horton, of Birmingham, Alabama, was a motor pool clerk assigned to the 525th Military Intelligence Brigade.

Vinson, of Norfolk, Virginia, was a parachute rigger assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group.

Horton was shot multiple times as she sat in a vehicle in the driveway of her boyfriend’s home, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Vinson was the man’s ex-girlfriend, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said in May 2021.

Here’s the latest in Vinson’s case, according to court records, warrants and affidavits.

Why there’s been a delay in the case

In an April 18 motion to compel access to Vinson while she's being held in the Cumberland County jail, her court-appointed public defender, Bernard Conlin, noted that a forensic psychologist hired by the defense needed access in order to evaluate Vinson.

Conlin said that a no-contact visitor policy that has been in place at the Cumberland County Detention Center since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the psychologist from seeing Vinson.

“The Sheriff's answer to legal visits by attorneys and other members of a defense team is to allow normal phone visitation and an option for a video call through a private video hosting service. Both forms of communication state very clearly that all calls are recorded,” Conlin said in the motion.

Conlin said the psychologist was provided a “non-working area” and not allowed to bring in any electronic devices for the evaluation. He said that denying access to his client was not allowing her to receive her constitutional right to effective assistance of counsel.

“Given this case has been declared non-capital, without safe and meaningful access to (her) lawyers and necessary defense team members (there) is no representation at all, much less effective representation,” Conlin said.

Conlin’s motion also referenced a plea bargain.

Conlin asked that the court intervene to order the sheriff’s office to find a secure room to allow at least three members of the defense team to meet with Vinson “alone and confidentially in order to effectively assist our client in preparing for trial or disposition and ultimately, a trial, if necessary.”

The prosecution filed a motion in November stating it did not intend to seek the death penalty in the case.

"Although the state is aware of evidence of one or more potential aggravating circumstances, the state ... will not pursue try the defendant capitally," the motion stated.

What court records and a 911 call say about the case

According to a search warrant in the case, Fayetteville police responded to the shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. May 7, 2021.

Horton was found in her 2019 red Honda with gunshot wounds and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Fayetteville police work a scene in May 2021 on Ferndell Drive where a Fort Bragg soldier was shot. Spc. Kelia Horton, 22, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Sgt. Tiara Vinson, 26, has been charged with murder.

Homicide detectives said that it appeared the shooter “fired multiple projectiles into the vehicle occupied by Horton while standing in front of the vehicle and beside the driver door,” the warrant states.

“Investigators determined there was an eyewitness to the shooting who knew the identity of the perpetrator,” the warrant states.

In an affidavit to collect a DNA sample from Vinson, the officer said the eyewitness alleged that Vinson opened the driver door and shot Horton before allegedly fleeing the scene in a black sports utility vehicle.

The warrant states that the eyewitness identified Vinson as the alleged shooter and that an officer called Vinson, who allegedly “admitted to the shooting.”

'I don't know what this girl was thinking': Woman witnessed Fayetteville soldier slaying

In a 911 call, a neighbor said she was washing windows outside her house when she saw Vinson’s car pull into the driveway and saw Vinson jump out of her vehicle and shoot Horton.

“This girl pulled up and come out with a gun and just shot her several times — six or seven times — and then went back and shot through the window again, three more times, four more times,” the woman said in the 911 call. “I don't know what this girl was thinking."

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

