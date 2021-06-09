Court records: Chewelah man shot at ex-girlfriend before officers fired at him

Jun. 8—A 59-year-old Spokane man threatened then shot at his ex-girlfriend at her Chewelah apartment complex last month before police arrived and shot him, according to court documents.

John Casey went to the Chewelah Manor Apartments, a senior living complex, where his ex-girlfriend lived and threatened her with a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents.

The couple had been together for more than 20 years before breaking up nearly six years ago, the victim told police.

The couple stayed in touch sporadically since they broke up, she said. The week before the shooting, Casey had been texting the victim erratically, once talking about how she ended up dead and on an episode of "Dateline," according to court documents.

On May 30, Casey allegedly showed up at her apartment. When she answered the door, he pushed his way in while pointing a revolver at her head, with a second gun visible in his waistband, the documents say.

The victim shoved Casey multiple times and was able to get out of the apartment and run toward her friend's apartment, according to court records. Casey followed her and fired several shots at her, according to court records.

While all the shots missed, the victim told police she thought Casey was trying to kill her, according to court records.

A flowerpot next to an apartment that she ran by in the complex was shot according to court records. The victim said she saw Casey fire both guns. Multiple witnesses also saw Casey chase the victim and heard the shots, according to court records.

According to court records, A Chewelah Police Officer was nearby and heard the shots. He went to investigate and found Casey, who refused to put the guns down and said police would have to shoot him, according to court records.

The officer tried for several minutes to talk Casey down, offering mental health services and requesting a hostage negotiator from Spokane, according to court records.

By this time, more officers had arrived and Chewelah Police Officer James Glover took over while the first officer went back to his vehicle.

Other officers said Casey asked them to shoot him multiple times. He then yelled for the victim and continued to refuse to put his gun down, documents say. Backup arrived from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.

Eventually, Deputy Jason Lee and Glover shot Casey, who was hit in the shoulder, according to court records. It's unclear in court records what caused officers to go from negotiation to shooting.

An ambulance was on scene less than a minute after officers fired and Casey was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Both officers who fired at Casey are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Washington State Patrol and the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be sent to the Stevens County Prosecutor's Office, which will issue its opinion on whether the shooting was justified.

Casey is in Stevens County Jail on charges of domestic violence, assault and burglary.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 22.