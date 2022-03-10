Court records: Classmate feud led to shooting at Northeast Side Roosters

Jesus Castro, 18, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder in connection with the Feb. 18 death of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis.

Columbus police have arrested an 18-year-old South Linden man in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Northeast Side restaurant about three weeks ago that police said involved former classmates.

Jesus Castro, 18, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder in connection with the Feb. 18 death of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis.

According to court records, Davis and Castro were "former friends and attended school together for several years." Court records said witnesses told police that Castro had previously threatened to kill Davis.

Davis was shot around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 inside the Roosters restaurant, located at 2454 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. He was standing in a vestibule area waiting for a table at a restaurant. Video from the restaurant shows someone pulling open the exterior door, firing at least one shot, and then fleeing.

Davis and another person went into the restaurant, where Davis collapsed and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A series of 911 calls placed by patrons and employees at the restaurant showed the frantic and chaotic situation. No caller said they got a good view of the suspect.

Castro, who turned 18 in January, is being held in the Franklin County jail.

