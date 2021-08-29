Court records: Cobb special ed teacher indicted for forcing 5-year-old to stay in soiled pants for hours

Aug. 29—A Cobb County grand jury has indicted the Cobb Schools special education teacher who authorities say forced a five-year-old special needs child to remain in soiled clothing for hours in 2019 to prove a point about restroom habits.

Kelly Lewis, who taught at Frey Elementary School in Acworth, was indicted Thursday on a single felony count of first-degree cruelty to children, according to Cobb County Superior Court records.

Lewis, who was 56 at the time of her arrest in December 2019, was initially charged with a second-degree count of cruelty to children for causing a 5-year-old boy mental pain and physical discomfort when she made him stay in his soiled pants for approximately two hours on Nov. 21, 2019, her arrest warrant states. The warrant also says the child suffered "redness and irritation to his buttocks" because of Lewis' actions.

Lewis' first-degree indictment could hold a more serious penalty than her initial charge of second-degree cruelty.

Under Georgia law, a first-degree child cruelty charge is levied on those who "maliciously cause a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain," while a second-degree charge alleges criminal negligence that causes the child under 18 physical or mental pain.

Lewis was released from custody on a $5,000 bond about four hours after her arrest on Dec. 4, records show.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.