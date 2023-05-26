Court records: Columbus police officer took upskirt video of girl at Illinois anime event

Adam Nguyen, seen here in a 2022 promotional video, was placed on leave by Columbus police after a reported criminal investigation in another state.

A Columbus police officer who was placed on leave this week has been charged with a felony in Illionis after reportedly taking a video up the skirt of a minor female at a anime convention.

According to court records, 26-year-old Adam Nguyen was arrested on May 21 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, which is outside of Chicago. A record of events at the convention center show an anime convention had been taking place there at the time.

Nguyen was charged with unauthorized video recording and live video transmission. According to court records, Nguyen is accused of pointing a camera under the skirt of a girl and capturing video without her consent.

Nguyen appeared in Circuit Court in Cook County on May 22 and was released on a recognizance bond. He has a court date scheduled for June 23.

Nguyen joined Columbus police in October 2021. He was placed on administrative duty with pay on Tuesday pending the criminal investigation.

The charge Nguyen faces in Illinois is a class three felony, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

