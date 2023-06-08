Court Records: Dayton shooting suspect accidentally shoots himself while running from scene

A Dayton man is facing charges after being accused of shooting another man earlier this week.

Julius Williamson, 21, is facing two counts of felonious assault and a weapons charge, according to charges filed in Dayton Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in the first block of South Monmouth Street on Monday night.

Witnesses told Dayton police that two men were “engaging in a mutual fight with no weapons” when Williamson went up to them and fired a pistol, hitting one man two times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

That man, previously identified by police as a 22-year-old, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. A Dayton police spokesperson said Tuesday that the man was in serious, but stable condition.

After the shooting, court records allege that Williamson tried to run away from the scene. While running away, he “accidentally shot himself in the foot.”

He was taken into custody shortly after that. Williamson had his injuries treated at Miami Valley Hospital before being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon for his arraignment.