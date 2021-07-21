Court records detail deadly shooting by FBI

Jul. 21—As FBI agents surrounded Marquez Floyd in his SUV last Wednesday, the 31-year-old "suddenly" reached for a gun and shot at them, according to court records.

One agent was wounded by gunfire and the others shot back, killing Floyd.

Recently unsealed federal affidavits detail what unfolded after an FBI task force moved in to serve Floyd with a search warrant in the parking lot of a Northeast Albuquerque strip mall.

At the time, authorities sought to document "gang-related tattoos" on Floyd's body and to collect DNA from him for an ongoing investigation. The FBI alleged Floyd was involved in selling guns and drugs — and dabbling in prostitution — as a member of "Kirk Town Piru" and a leader of "Tha Firm Family Movement."

After the shooting, authorities found numerous guns, marijuana and alleged gang notes and documents during searches at Floyd's home and a "stash house."

Floyd's relatives have maintained that Floyd's tattoos stem from his time in prison and that he was not in a gang, but ran a breeding kennel for American bullies called "Tha Firm Family."

According to the search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court:

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the FBI followed Floyd from his home and pulled him over behind a strip mall near Wyoming and Indian School NE. Agents and task force officers identified themselves and Floyd stopped his SUV but ignored their commands to get out.

"As agents approached... Floyd suddenly reached for and obtained a firearm and fired one or more rounds at the agents," an agent wrote in the affidavit. "The agents returned fire striking Floyd."

The FBI agents say they saw a firearm inside Floyd's SUV after his body was removed from the vehicle.

According to a search warrant return, investigators found four bullet fragments and one Winchester 9mm Luger round inside the vehicle.

However, there was no gun listed in the items seized from Floyd's SUV.

"The FBI recovered a weapon at the scene. With the investigation ongoing, that's all I can say at this time," FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said.

A photo attached to the search warrant shows a maroon SUV surrounded by several yellow evidence markers.