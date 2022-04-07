Court records detail drive-by shooting that allegedly targeted Kansas City police officers

Kansas City police officers were in the middle of arresting a man on suspicion of possessing drugs, stolen guns and a stolen car Monday when another vehicle pulled up and fired a gunshot at them in broad daylight, according to court records.

The shooting happened as officers were near the intersection of East 34th Street and Denver Avenue conducting a traffic stop on a black Mercedes Benz that was standing in a disabled parking zone. Police had placed 21-year-old Simeon Parvin under arrest after finding a white crystal substance on him that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court records.

During the arrest, court records state that a single round was fired at the officers. Afterward, Parvin allegedly tried to flee by slipping underneath a guard rail and running away. Two officers chased him down on foot and he was taken into police custody, a detective wrote in charging documents filed Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

No one was injured and the vehicle took off after the shot was fired, according to police. Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said Wednesday that detectives were still searching for the suspected shooter and the vehicle.

It remained unclear Wednesday why the officers would have been targeted.

Parvin currently faces three felony gun charges. He has prior felony convictions that bar him from possessing firearms, court records show. During an interview with police, he allegedly denied knowing the car was stolen and said the suspected drugs and the weapons police recovered as evidence did not belong to him.

Police reported finding two stolen handguns underneath the driver’s seat of the Mercedes along with 100 rounds of ammunition in the center console. Also taken as evidence was roughly 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine.