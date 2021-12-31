Court records: DUI, murder suspect took medication before fatal crash

Dec. 31—The fateful drive started with a trip to a pharmacy on Ming Avenue for murder suspect Lisa Core.

Core's trip ended in her arrest by Bakersfield Police Department officers on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, after officers reported two siblings and their dog were killed in a Dec. 8 collision on Panama Lane.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office has since upped the charges to two counts of second-degree murder, citing court records that indicated Core has two prior DUI convictions.

BPD offense reports released Thursday by the Kern County Superior Court allege a series of events that led up to the fatal collision.

The collision

Core woke up, ate breakfast and made her way to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Facility on Ming Avenue to pick up her medication, according to statements she gave to the BPD in offense reports filed in court.

She swallowed her medication because she felt anxious, according to the court documents.

Then, the reports state, everything goes blank for Core. After opening her eyes, Core saw her busted windshield and a tree about 30 minutes after she took the pills, according to the court documents.

"I think the medicine had me drowsy," Core said to the police in the reports. "I might have, like, nodded off or something because I'm a very good driver. I am always vigilant. I'm a very defensive driver."

A BPD warrant filed in court reported Core's license was suspended for a previous DUI charge at the time of the collision.

Witnesses observed a gold Buick LaCrosse traveling westbound on Panama Lane in the reports. Core then veered into the eastbound lanes, over a sidewalk and crashed into JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Her car became wedged between a brick wall and a pole holding power lines, the court reports state. A water main erupted, projecting water 25 to 30 feet in the air.

The brother and sister died at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner's office.

The siblings' family told The Californian Malone went to pick up his little brother Colby Brown from school from the bus stop on Panama Lane. Their sister, Caylee, was waiting at the bus stop for her little brother to arrive from Granite Pointe Elementary School, where they both went to school.

The investigation

A responding police officer observed five pill bottles pulled from Core's car and tablets scattered throughout the vehicle, according to court reports.

Police reported recovering several different medications related to the treatment of seizures from Core's car, including Gabapentin, Clonazepam and Divalproex. Officers also reported finding Quetiapine, according to court records, which treats bipolar disorder, per the National Library of Medicine.

A witness told a police officer he saw Core gathering the pill bottles as if she were attempting to hide them, according to court reports. He also saw a 24-ounce can of Tecate on the ground, which he believed came from the car, the police reports said.

Another responding officer wrote in the court reports that he noticed Core had difficulty staying awake and slurred her speech in speaking with her after the crash. Core also suffered an injury, and could not perform any field sobriety tests, the court reports stated.

"(The officer) determined she was too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle, and her impairment contributed to this collision," the documents said.

The interview

Core was taken to Kern Medical to treat her fractured right ankle. A police officer conducted an interview several hours after the collision, according to the court reports.

During the interview, the officer noted Core's "extremely thick slurred speech" and requested she repeat her statements, the documents said. She also displayed extreme drowsiness and had difficulty staying awake, the documents added.

The officer said Core was unsure about the warning labels on the medication regarding the operation of machinery, the court reports said. She added the medicine "works wonderful for me" and "calms her during a panic attack."

"For me to have wrecked like that, I had to have fallen asleep because of my medication," Core said to the police, according to the documents. The suspect added she was taking her medication, and not on drugs or alcohol.

In the court reports, Core added she suffered from seizures in the past, with her last one being three years ago. She added the seizures would strike with no warning, the reports added.

When the officer read Core her Miranda rights, she blurted out:

"I couldn't help it, I passed out," Core said, according to the police documents. "I was not in control. I'm not, that's what happens when I have a seizure. Because I wasn't drowsy, I was perfectly fine."

The officer also asked Core if she wanted to send a message to the family.

"I'd wanna say I'm so sorry," Core said, according to the documents. "I would wanna tell them I'm a good person and I'm a Christian and I would never want to hurt anybody."

The Kern County District Attorney's Office charged Core with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges. An attorney entered a not-guilty plea to all counts for the defendant at her arraignment.

She is due back in court Jan. 11 for her pre-preliminary hearing.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.