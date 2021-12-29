Court records: East Price Hill man indicted in connection to fatal double-shooting

The man arrested for a double shooting last week was indicted on six counts Wednesday, according to Hamilton County Court records.

Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Dec. 20 in connection to a shooting that killed Lacey Florence, 28, and sent another man to the hospital.

Documents say that McCloud shot Florence during a verbal argument.

McCloud was indicted today on two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records.

McCloud is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Jan. 7.

