Court records: Expecting father admits to ransacking two Exxon stations

Oct. 25—PLAINS TWP. — A man admitted to burglarizing two Exxon service stations within two hours because he needed cash as he has a child on the way.

John Phillip Mosier, 35, was captured by the U.S. Marshals and state police Fugitive Unit Task Force on charges he ransacked the Exxon station on state Route 115, Bear Creek Township, and the Liberty Exxon on East End Boulevard, Plains Township.

Court records say surveillance cameras recorded the burglar smashing a window at the Bear Creek Township Exxon at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, and smashed a window at the Liberty Exxon at about 1 a.m. Oct. 20.

According to the criminal complaints:

State police at Wilkes-Barre said video footage at the Exxon in Bear Creek showed a bald man, identified as Mosier, smash a front window. Mosier entered and removed cash from a register before fleeing.

Plains Township police in the complaints say Mosier arrived at the Liberty Exxon in a vehicle and used a pipe wrench to smash a glass window. Mosier entered the store and grabbed several rolls of coins from a register and grabbed the cash drawer to a second register before leaving, the complaints say.

After his capture, Mosier admitted to the burglaries because he is about to become a father and needed money, according to the complaints.

Mosier was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on two criminal complaints charging him with two separate counts each of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was also charged with a single count of loitering and prowling at night.

Mosier was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 total bail.