Court records: Fishers teacher fired, arrested after sexual misconduct with student

A former English teacher and volleyball coach at Fishers Christian Academy was arrested on Friday and is accused of sexual misconduct with a student, according to court records.

Stephen Ayon, 34, is facing three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, three counts of child seduction and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Ayon was terminated from the school Sept. 26, three days before his arrest, according to an email from Fishers Christian Academy.

That same day, the Fishers Police Department received an anonymous tip that Ayon behaved inappropriately with students, reads the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The former teacher had been confronted at church by a group of people accusing him of having inappropriate online conversations with a 13-year-old girl, police said. Based on the confrontation at church and the anonymous tip, Fishers detectives went to interview Ayon at his home, according to the affidavit.

The former teacher told the detectives he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Fishers Christian Academy and that he had a previous accusation with a different student at a school he taught at in California.

“Stephen (Ayon) acknowledged this situation from the past at the school and referred to his actions as being heinous,” the affidavit reads.

With the student in Fishers, Ayon said he was her direct teacher and volleyball coach at different times and that he had received inappropriate photos from her and had sexual contact with her more than once, according to court records.

“Stephen mentioned that the church noticed that he had some kind of inappropriate relationship with (the minor) in some capacity and told him to stop approximately 2 years ago,” the affidavit reads.

At the end of the interview, Ayon was asked to stop communicating with the girl. Investigators later met with the girl and her mother and were told Ayon had just been at their front door “trying to explain the whole situation,” according to the affidavit.

During an interview with detectives, the girl was crying and shaking. She confirmed details of messages and encounters and told investigators she worried about getting in trouble if she spoke up.

An attorney for Ayon did not return a request for comment before publication of this article.

