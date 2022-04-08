Court records: Gateway Pundit Jordan Conradson arrested in assault on woman

Jordan Conradson sells Trump T-shirts at the "Silent No More Red Wave Vehicle Parade," hosted by Colleen Mahoney and Paul Alan Carver Jr. on Sept. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. Attendees of this event gathered to show their support of President Trump and the Republican Party.

Gateway Pundit writer Jordan Conradson was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of assaulting a young woman, according to court records.

The writer of Gateway Pundit — a website described by PolitiFact as conservative with a high number of false claims posted — was booked on misdemeanors, Phoenix police spokesperson Philip Krynsky said.

The assault occurred around 1 a.m. on April 3 in Phoenix, court records show.

The woman suffered a minor injury, according to court records. Her relationship to the writer and details on what led to the arrest have not been released.

Conradson was booked and faces domestic violence charges of intentional and knowingly assault on the young woman. He pleaded not guilty, court documents show.

Conradson was also arrested on one count of criminal damage to another person's property. The costs of the damage amount between $250 and $1,000, according to court records. Conradson could serve up to six months in jail for the class 1 misdemeanor.

The Arizona Republic reached out to Conradson, his lawyer and the Gateway Pundit for comment but received no response.

Conradson was released and is set to appear at the Phoenix Municipal Court on May 27.

According to court documents, Conradson was released with conditions that prohibit him from harassing, threatening or initiating contact with the woman. He cannot harass witnesses — although it is not clear if there were any — or the arresting officers.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Court records: Jordan Conradson arrested on suspicion of assault