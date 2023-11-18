Court records indicate New Hampshire Hospital shooting suspect was patient there in 2016
Court records indicate New Hampshire Hospital shooting suspect was patient there in 2016
Court records indicate New Hampshire Hospital shooting suspect was patient there in 2016
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Microsoft is running a deal on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for just $240, or $60 off. There are also huge savings on controllers in numerous colors from Amazon, alongside discounts on Xbox Series X bundles with Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5.
Here are some hot tips to boost your health based on the latest studies and research you might have missed this week.
The United Nations has called for an independent review of Shifa Hospital as the Israeli military lays out what it said is evidence Hamas operates from the facility.
The former couple release separate statements announcing they have "amicably" ended case before it could begin.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a week before its window closes on Nov. 23.
Last year's model is this year's bargain. Grab the popular tablet at an incredible price.
Eagles center Jason Kelce says nothing about Monday night will change what happened last year. But it might teach us something about what will happen this year.
After taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk famously yanked API access from third-party apps and changed API pricing tiers to make it difficult for researchers to access and study the platform's data. Now the company he's since renamed X has backtracked in the European Union where legal obligations in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) require larger platforms (so called VLOPs) to provide data access to external researchers doing public interest research on systemic risks.
In a Black Friday deal, Apple's latest AirPods are down to the best price we've seen.
A judge has rejected Elon Musk's request to remove the FTC's consent decree on X.
The Las Vegas F1 Grand Priz FP1 was canceled after a few laps were recorded after Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz's red race car came to a halt on the track.
Harbaugh and Michigan will accept the Big Ten’s suspension of Harbaugh for alleged in-person scouting by staffer Connor Stalions. In exchange, the Big Ten will end its investigation into Michigan.
In 'The Stones and Brian Jones,' director Nick Broomfield eschews the "wooly" murder theories to focus on how the band wouldn't have existed without the late musician's "amazing vision."
Researchers discovered that a single infusion of a gene-editing treatment called VERVE-101 can reduce high cholesterol in patients.
Bridges' legal trouble is ongoing.
Elizabeth Taylor was a guest star. Princess Diana sent Champagne. Luke and Laura's 1981 TV wedding was a huge event — though not filled with all rosy memories for actors Anthony Geary and Genie Francis, who shot in the heat.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates such accidents, found that in this scenario and many others like it, a technology that limits the speed of vehicles could have mitigated the scale of this tragedy. The driver, who was found to have cocaine and PCP in his system which impaired his decision-making, had a record for breaking the speed limit. The NTSB concluded that intelligent speed-assist technology (ISA) should be standard equipment in all new vehicles to prevent needless deaths.
Israel announced Tuesday that its forces raided Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which it claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast underground bunker.