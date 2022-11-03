Court records indicate Lubbock mom, sons killed in apparent murder-suicide

Court records obtained Thursday by the Avalanche-Journal indicate that a mother and her two teenage sons were slain last week in a South Lubbock home as a result of domestic violence that culminated in an apparent murder-suicide.

Lubbock police detectives believe 48-year-old William David Boyles on Oct. 26 shot and killed his girlfriend, 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez and her two teenage sons, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid, before setting fire to their home in the 4100 block of 124th street and killing himself, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Boyles, who is described as a suspect in the case, lived at the home with Vasquez and her sons, the documents state.

However, the documents do not disclose a motive for the slayings.

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Investigators believe Felipe Madrid was on the phone with his girlfriend, who overheard Angelica Vasquez and Boyles, whom she knew as David, arguing, the documents state.

Madrid's girlfriend, who was not identified in the court filings, told investigators she heard two to three shots followed by the screams of Angelica and Felipe.

"(Madrid's girlfriend) advised it became silent and her boyfriend no longer responded to her," the documents state. "She hung up the phone and dialed 911 to report what happened."

Lubbock police initially responding to the report about 1 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames.

"I was unable to see anything or anyone inside the home due to the fire and smoke," a responding officer wrote in his report. "Soon after, glass above the front door began to shatter due to the heat and officers had to step away from the front entrance due to safety reasons."

Officers called fire crews and evacuated homes to east and west of the residence. Meanwhile other officers went to the rear of the burning house, kicked in the garage door to look for anyone they could rescue. However, thick smoke coming from the home made entry unsafe, the report states.

Lubbock firefighters arrived about 1:20 a.m., police officials said. Fire crews contained the blaze to the home and extinguished it by 2:10 a.m., according to a police news release.

Once inside, investigators found the bodies of Boyles, Vasquez and her two sons.

Lubbock police investigators found evidence including eight shell casings of .45 caliber bullets, two loaded .45 caliber pistols, a shotgun and two 9mm handguns. Investigators also found two bottles of lighter fluid and a lighter, the documents state.

