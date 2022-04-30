Court records: Jeffersonville Police find more than 60 grams of meth, 5 grams of heroin

Apr. 29—JEFFERSONVILLE — A man is facing nearly 60 drug charges after Jeffersonville Police found a large amount of heroin and meth in a home earlier this month.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Jeffersonville Drug Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at 1633 Jacobs Lane on April 12. The warrant was reviewed and signed by Circuit Court 1 Judge Brad Jacobs.

Officers knocked on the door and Deonna R. Head answered. At that time an officer saw Brandon Head flee into his bedroom and try to close the door. The officer was able to breach the door and detain Brandon Head without issue, according to the affidavit.

Brandon Head told officers he was in possession of "five grams of heroin, a little meth," and, "a few other things." He told police the drugs were in a box on his nightstand, along with scales, according to the affidavit.

Head then told officers he sells methamphetamine for $30 to $40 per gram. He said he usually purchases a half ounce (14 grams) for $150. He said he commonly sells a quarter gram to a "ball" which is 3.5 grams, according to the affidavit.

As for heroin, Brandon Head told police he sells it for $70 to $80 a gram, a "ball" for $250 and a quarter ounce (seven grams) for $500, according to the affidavit.

He told police he usually purchases seven grams at a time for $400. He said at the time he was waiting for the source of his supply to get there. Also, two subjects arrived while police were processing the scene, attempting to buy narcotics, according to the affidavit.

He also told police he was in possession of a black, 9mm handgun, but he's prohibited from having a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

After completing the search warrant police found more than 60 grams of meth, more than five grams of heroin and various unidentified pills.

Two loaded handguns were also found in a bedroom and Head told officers they belonged to him.

Head was taken into custody and is facing nearly 60 drug-related charges, including felonies. He's being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.