Court records: Man accused of ramming police vehicles was trying to enter bar with a gun

A bouncer's 911 call about a man with a gun led police to a parking lot on the northeast side of Indianapolis, where a suspect rammed three law enforcement vehicles, according to court documents.

Antonio Berry, 37, who was wanted on domestic violence charges, is in custody after the collisions in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue early Saturday, according to police.

Members of the Indiana Crime Gun Task Force were patrolling in the area around 12:30 a.m. due to reports of recent vehicle break-ins and violent crimes. That was when they encountered Berry.

A detective saw Berry exit a Chevrolet Suburban and yell at someone at the entrance of a nearby bar. Berry then went back to the SUV, pulled out a firearm and returned to the bar with the gun in his front sweatshirt pocket, police allege. Berry was refused entry to the bar and returned to his vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Antonio Berry, 37, was arrested in connection with ramming three police vehicles in a parking lot on the northeast side of Indianapolis on November 18, 2023.

A few minutes later, police received a call from the bar’s bouncer stating a man outside continued pulling out a gun. Officers began driving into the parking lot with their emergency lights on.

The officers pulled in front of the SUV while a detective in an unmarked vehicle pulled in behind the Chevrolet Suburban. Berry accelerated backward quickly, ramming the unmarked Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Berry then accelerated quickly forward, hitting an Indianapolis Metropolitan police vehicle and an Indiana State Police vehicle. Berry exited his vehicle and was detained. Officers found a firearm on the front passenger seat of the SUV, the affidavit reads.

One Indianapolis police officer was taken to a hospital. He has since been released from medical care.

A second Indianapolis officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The three police vehicles were significantly damaged in the crashes.

Berry was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer causing injury, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

Berry was also arrested on a warrant for charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal mischief damage, court records show.

In connection with those charges, Berry is accused of strangling, punching and hitting with a broom the mother of his son outside a home on the east side of Indianapolis in September. The woman defended herself with pepper spray then ran away. Berry also is accused of pointing a firearm at the woman, threatening to kill her and shooting at her vehicle parked in the driveway, according to court records.

An initial hearing for Berry in the domestic violence case is set for Tuesday, while the prosecutor’s office has yet to file official charges stemming from the police vehicle rammings at time of publication of this article.

An attorney for Berry was not yet listed in online court records before publication.

