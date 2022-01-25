COURT RECORDS: Man charged with rape after woman found beaten on Dayton porch

Jan. 25—A man is accused of raping and beating a woman who was found on a porch in Dayton earlier this month.

Jonas T. Claytor, 35, of Dayton, is facing two counts of rape and one count each of felonious assault and kidnaping, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Jan. 9, just before 5 a.m., Dayton police found woman on a porch in the 1900 block of Tennyson Avenue partially nude and beaten. The woman told officers she had been raped, according to court documents.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment and a sexual assault exam.

During an interview with police, the woman said she was at a West Carrollton sports bar and remembered being in a vehicle with an unknown man, later identified as Claytor, according to an affidavit.

The woman reportedly asked Claytor to take her to her car, but they instead ended up at a park near the 1900 block of Tennyson Avenue in Dayton.

When the woman called a friend, Clayor dragged her out of the vehicle and the two struggled, according to court documents.

"[The woman] thought Claytor left and she got up to run. He returned and tackled her to the ground where he delivered several strikes to her face," read an affidavit. "[The woman] opted to 'play dead' because she thought Claytor was going to kill her."

He then raped the woman and fled, according to court records. The woman then reportedly fled to a home nearby and 911 was called.

While at Miami Valley Hospital, the woman received eight stitches, according to court documents.