Court records: Man charged in Worcester overdose death may have delivered wrong bag of drugs

WORCESTER — The man charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in March may have sold the wrong bag of drugs, police allege in court documents.

Jonathan E. Delacruz, who was held on $20,000 cash bail during his arraignment Tuesday, allegedly called the woman’s boyfriend to inquire about whether the drugs had already been used, police said.

Authorities, in announcing the charge Friday, said a woman died of an overdose after ingesting a substance she believed to be cocaine.

No cocaine was detected in her system, they said, and the state medical examiner determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

Worcester police wrote in court documents that the woman’s boyfriend told them the couple had been "regularly" buying cocaine from Delacruz — the man’s co-worker.

Believed to be cocaine

The boyfriend told police Delacruz had delivered what they believed to be cocaine on March 18, that he had watched her snort the substance and that he later found her unresponsive in the bathtub and called 911.

Police alleged that while first responders were at the couple's 6A Stowell Ave. address, Delacruz called the boyfriend and, “asked if they had used the drugs because he thought he had given the boyfriend the wrong bags.”

Police said the boyfriend told them he was aware Delacruz sold both fentanyl and cocaine and “had been in the presence of Delacruz, as recently as a few weeks before this occurred, when Delacruz was packaging fentanyl.”

Delacruz, who is listed in court papers as living at 15 Keen St., is charged with manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance.

Court records show he was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail following his arraignment in Central District Court Tuesday.

He is next due in court Oct. 4 for a pre-trial conference.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jonathan Delacruz, charged in Worcester overdose death, in cocaine-fentanyl mixup