A Millvale man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Westwood that happened just over a year ago.

Raymond Chambers, 32, was indicted Thursday on six counts including aggravated vehicular homicide, according to a Hamilton County grand jury report.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department's traffic unit responded around 10:58 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021, to investigate a fatal crash in the 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, according to police.

Officials said Chambers lost control of his 2010 Ford Fusion while driving eastbound on Harrison Avenue, crossing the center line and striking a vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction.

Chambers and Ahlisa Carter, the driver of the second vehicle, both suffered minor injuries and were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

A passenger in Carter's vehicle, who was identified only as a 56-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chambers' passenger suffered "serious injuries" from the crash and was also transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, officials said at the time.

Court records do not indicate when Chambers is expected to appear in court. Jail records do not show Chambers as being booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court records: Man indicted a year after fatal crash in Westwood