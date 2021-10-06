Maryland man who killed pharmacist brother thought he was ‘killing people’ by giving COVID vaccines, court records show

A Cumberland man killed his brother and sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home last week because his brother, a pharmacist, administered COVID-19 vaccines, according to Howard County court documents.

Jeffrey Burnham told his mother he had to confront his brother, Brian Robinette, because he was poisoning people by administering the COVID-19 vaccine, telling his mother, “Brian knows something,” according to new charging documents filed against Burnham.

Burnham is being held without bond in Allegany County, where he is charged with stabbing Rebecca Reynolds, 83, to death inside her Cumberland home on Sept. 29. Police said he took her car and fled to Ellicott City, where a day later he killed Robinette, 58, and his wife Kelly Sue Robinette, 57. He faces first and second-degree murder charges in the couples’ deaths in her car.

Burnham, 46, was captured last week in West Virginia following an 18-hour manhunt.

According to the charging documents filed Wednesday against Burnham related to the Howard County murders, Burnham told another unnamed person that his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham’s mother Evelyn Burnham previously expressed concerns about her younger son’s mental health. In charging documents filed against Burnham in Reynolds’ death in Allegany County, Evelyn Burnham called Cumberland police twice last week because of her son’s “mental stability” after he made statements about the FBI “being after” them both.

She told police in one call that her son lived with her and kept a security system in his bedroom at their home, police wrote in the documents.

Evelyn Burnham called police again Sept. 30, concerned about her son’s talk of “Becky’s car,” referring to Reynolds, a friend of hers since childhood. Police have said Burnham stole Reynolds’ Lincoln and fled to Ellicott City.

Reynolds was found dead inside her home with a deep laceration across her throat and a pillow over her face, the charging documents said. Police indicated there were signs of a struggle, noting a broken vase, cordless phone and cane on the floor near where Reynolds was found.

Story continues

The Robinettes were found fatally shot in an upstairs bedroom in their home on Kerger Road. A gun was also recovered from the home, according to the charging documents. Reynolds’ vehicle was found parked less than half a mile from the home, and the Robinettes’ 2007 red Corvette was missing.

Burnham was later arrested in West Virginia, and extradited back to Maryland this week.

This story will be updated.