Court records: Man told deputies he was a DEA agent

Sep. 6—WESTWOOD — A Greenup County man told Boyd County Sheriff's deputies early Monday that he was a DEA agent working undercover and outranked his arresting officer, according to court records.

Gabriel I. Adkins, 43, was found at 12:15 a.m attempting to flag down motorists in Westwood at the intersection of Queen Hill and Tanner Drive, records show.

When the deputy approached Adkins, his eyes appeared dilated and he was talking extremely fast, telling the officer several times that his mail goes to the jail and his checks go there, too, records show.

During a search of Adkins, records show deputies found a syringe in his shoe and a rock in his pocket — based on the description in court records and Adkins' reported behavior, it was likely meth.

Adkins repeatedly told the deputies he was DEA and he worked for all the police agencies in the area and that he outranked everyone on the scene, records show.

The deputy noted Adkins kept stating he was DEA all the way to the county jail.

Adkins has been charged with public intoxication, first-offense possession of a first-degree controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and impersonating a police officer.