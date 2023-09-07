Court records: Mom implicated in teenage son's alleged killing of man in Independence

A Northern Kentucky mother is accused of driving her teenage son to an Independence home where he allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man last month, according to Kenton County District Court filings.

Amanda Turner, 38, is charged with complicity to murder, complicity to rioting and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection with the Aug. 25 fatal shooting of Seth Burns, court records show. She was arrested on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Archer Court and Burns, who was taken by witnesses to a local fire station before being flown via helicopter to the hospital, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators say it was Turner's 17-year-old son who pulled the trigger, even though he didn't know Burns, and that he implicated his mother in the killing during an interview with police.

The Enquirer is not identifying the teen as he has yet to be charged as an adult, though the county's top prosecutor has signaled his office's intent to do so.

The teen told police Turner, of Covington, drove him to Archer Court and then drove herself and the teen away from the scene after the shooting in an effort to evade police, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Xxavion Turner, 20, the teen's older brother, is also facing charges in connection with the shooting. Those counts include complicity to murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

In an interview with investigators, Xxavion Turner said that he met with his mother, two sisters and younger brother at Archer Court to fight his ex-girlfriend and other occupants at a house there, the document states.

Doorbell video shows Amanda Turner leading her four children and Xxavion's new girlfriend down the street while screaming threats, police said.

The teen shot Burns just seconds after the Turner family confronted the other group outside their home and they all fled the scene, the complaint states, adding Amanda Turner admitted to detectives that she knew both of her sons regularly carry handguns.

Xxavion Turner has been under court order since he pleaded guilty in July of last year to a criminal trespassing charge, Campbell County Circuit Court filings show.

His one-year jail sentence was conditionally discharged for two years. Conditional discharge is similar to probation and is imposed when the court decides a defendant should follow conditions set by the court but deems that probationary supervision is unnecessary.

That case stems from a January 2022 incident during which he and his younger brother kicked down the door of a Fort Thomas apartment and attacked the person inside in retaliation for their sister being assaulted earlier that day, a criminal citation states.

Investigators said the victim suffered minor injuries and the younger brother had a knife during the assault.

Both Amanda Turner and Xxavion Turner are being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on $1 million bonds, jail and court records show. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12 and he has one on Sept. 26.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed the photo for this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Seth Burns killing: NKY mom, 2 sons charged in fatal shooting