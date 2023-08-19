Court records: One in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks

A Dayton man has been charged with felonious assault after a shooting that occurred at The Banks early Saturday morning, according to Hamilton County municipal court records.

Police and EMS responded to a report that a man was shot after 2 a.m. at 150 E. Freedom Way near the Yard House Restaurant, police dispatch said.

A complaint taken from the victim and eyewitnesses stated that Ta’Shawn Lee, 27, shot a man in the stomach, likely following an argument.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Nothing further has been released about the victim’s condition at this time.

Lee is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 21.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Documents: One in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks