Court records: Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan on life support after shot up to 8 times

Phoenix Police Department Officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was shot multiple times during an investigation on Dec. 14, 2021.

Court records filed in Maricopa County on Tuesday indicate Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan was on life support after being shot up to eight times, including once to the head.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus told The Arizona Republic in an email Wednesday there were no updates to his condition and referred a reporter to the court documents for further details.

Moldovan graduated from the Phoenix Regional Police Academy in March and recently became a solo officer, officials previously said. He celebrated his 22nd birthday last month and has family, including a wife, who live in Arizona.

Essa Williams, 24, was suspected of shooting the officer multiple times on Dec. 14 including after Moldovan laid unresponsive on the ground, according to a probable cause statement Phoenix police submitted to the court.

Williams has since been charged on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest and prohibited possession of a weapon, court documents show. He appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday evening and was being held on a $3 million bond.

Phoenix police just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday responded to 19th Avenue and Camelback Road after receiving numerous calls about vehicles speeding and "doing donuts" in the area, court documents said. Callers reported a black Dodge Charger and white Dodge Challenger were involved.

Officers at the scene found skid marks and smoke in the air but no vehicles. Reports a short time later indicated the vehicles were less than a mile away near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to court documents.

There, officers observed a black Dodge Charger drive into a parking lot of an apartment complex in the area. They later saw a gun case inside the car, which officials previously said had no one inside at the time.

Upon driving into the same parking lot, officers saw a man later identified as Williams "jump the fence into the complex." It's unclear if Williams was one of the people suspected of driving erratically, police previously said.

Williams at the time was on probation and prohibited from having a firearm, court documents said. He had previously served three years in prison for theft, aggravated assault and armed robbery committed in 2014 and 2015, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections website. He was released from prison in April 2020.

At some point, officers saw Williams jump over a wall and run, court documents said. Officers then set up a perimeter around the complex and began searching for Williams. Moldovan a short time later found Williams hiding in a covered patio inside the complex, court documents said.

"The subject was on his phone telling someone he was going to jail," documents said.

Moldovan asked Williams if he had any weapons to which Williams said no, according to court documents. However, Williams then retrieved a handgun from his waist area and began firing at Moldovan multiple times, court documents said.

"The police officer fell to the ground after the first initial gunshots fired at him," court documents said. "The male subject continue to shoot at the police officer while he was lying on the ground unresponsive."

Moldovan was ultimately taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center where officials said he was fighting for his life. He had up to eight gunshot wounds, including a wound to the head, court documents said.

Williams shortly after the shooting exited the patio, dropped his gun and tried multiple times to take Moldovan's gun from his holster, according to court documents. Around the same time, another officer arrived at their location, and when Williams noticed he "yanked harder multiple times on the victim officer's handgun trying to pull it out of the holster."

Before the officer could tackle Williams, he threw himself to the ground and attempted multiple times to get away upon being handcuffed. Another officer arrived to their location and assisted with taking Williams into custody.

"Essa...invoked his Miranda rights," court documents said. "He made spontaneous utterances after his arrest asking the officers to shoot him and said another individual did it."

In addition to the handgun, police said Williams used to shoot Moldavan, officers located another gun in the patio where Williams was hiding before the shooting, court documents said.

