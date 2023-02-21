Court records: plea discussed in case of Auburn foster mother charged in death of 2-year-old

WORCESTER - The case against an Auburn foster mother in connection with the 2015 death of 2-year-old Avalena Conway-Coxon was called in court Tuesday, with records indicating a change of plea was discussed.

A lawyer for Kimberly Malpass, who was indicted in 2020 on two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation, held a lobby conference on the case with a Worcester Superior Court judge Tuesday, online court records indicate.

Such conferences are generally held in advance of a change of plea hearing, although negotiations in such hearings can break down.

Online court records indicate the lobby conference - at which judges generally hold a non-public conversation regarding the potential sentence they might hand down were a person to plead guilty - was held Tuesday, and that a further lobby conference is scheduled for March 23.

Malpass’ lawyer, David Cataldo, could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning at his office. Scott Croteau, deputy communications director for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., wrote in an email that the case was continued to March 23.

Malpass is charged in the death of 2-year-old Avalena and injury to a separate 22-month-old child. She was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury in June 2020.

Malpass was released following arraignment on conditions that she stay away from the other child as well as from children under age 16.

Malpass was arrested after the two children were found unresponsive Aug. 15, 2015, in Malpass' home in Auburn. Both were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, where Avalena was pronounced dead.

The state’s Department of Children and Families has said that both children showed symptoms of heat stroke.

The second child was in a coma and suffered lifelong injuries, Early has said. The office of the chief medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of Avalena’s death.

A Department of Children and Families review determined there was a "policy breakdown" that led to the licensing of the foster home.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Court records: plea discussed in case of Auburn foster mother charged in death of two-year-old