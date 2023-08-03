Court records: Pro-Trump attorney Stefanie Lambert Junttila to face criminal charges

Michigan lawyer Stefanie Lambert Junttila is set to face criminal charges that appear to stem from a special prosecutor's review of allegations that she joined other allies of former President Donald Trump in a conspiracy to gain illegal access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to court records.

She is scheduled for arraignment later Thursday.

The Oakland County Circuit Court's website lists multiple charges against Junttila, including "undue possession" of a voting machine.

They come after two other Michigan Republicans — former Michigan attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and former state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City — were arraigned earlier this week on charges stemming from the voting machine probe.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office accused Trump allies of crafting a plot to access voting machines from across the state. Nessel sought a special prosecutor to consider possible criminal charges in the matter because she was campaigning for reelection at the time against DePerno. Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson was appointed to the role. He petitioned to convene a grand jury in the matter which decided on the charges against DePerno and Rendon. It was not immediately clear whether a grand jury also decided the charges against Junttila.

Junttila blasted how Hilson has handled the investigation and threatened to sue him for "malicious prosecution" in a virtual call with reporters last week.

Asked for a comment on the charges Thursday, Junttila provided a comment she said was from her lawyer − Michael Smith − accusing Hilson of misconduct. The statement indicates that a prosecutor must disclose relevant laws to a judge and jury.

"Hilson failed to advise the judge and jury of statutes, constitutional law, and legal precedent set by a higher court. He has a continuous obligation to update the court of the law and has yet to do so as of the date and time of arraignment of Stefanie Lambert. My client was a zealous advocate for her clients and she did not violate the law and intends to sue Hilson for malicious prosecution," the statement reads.

Junttila accused Democrats of trying to silence her in a plot to keep Trump out of office in a video posted to her Telegram account shortly after midnight Wednesday, several hours after a grand jury indicted Trump for a series of alleged crimes in a campaign to subvert the will of voters in 2020.

Junttila was one of several lawyers involved in a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election in Michigan. A federal appeals court recently upheld sanctions against some of the attorneys involved but ruled that Junttila won't have to pay any legal fees because Junttila did not advocate for the complaint’s frivolous claims, the panel found.

Several months after President Joe Biden entered office Junttila continued to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and pressed local officials in Michigan to carry out an investigation. She met with Cheboygan County commissioners to push for another audit — despite the fact Trump won the county — based on debunked reports that votes were manipulated. The commission's request for an audit was ultimately denied by the Bureau of Elections, which informed the commissioners that they lacked the authority to carry out their own probe.

In her meeting with commissioners to push for the audit, Lambert said that she worked with DePerno on election lawsuits and indicated a group of three − Ben Cotton, Jeffrey Lenberg and Doug Logan − were part of their "expert" team reviewing Michigan's election equipment, according to a summary of Lambert's presentation documented in meeting minutes.

Nessel asked a special prosecutor to consider charges against those individuals in the voting machine probe. In total, Nessel's request for a special prosecutor named nine individuals allegedly involved in an effort to gain access to voting machines and tamper with the equipment.

It is unclear how many will ultimately face charges. Hilson said that the process was ongoing in a statement Tuesday announcing the charges against DePerno and Rendon.

