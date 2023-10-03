Court records reveal Canadian swam, walked for hours to allegedly steal gun in New Haven

A Canadian citizen who was recently charged with multiple felonies in federal court went to great lengths in his attempt to steal a gun from a New Haven pawn shop, according to court records.

An affidavit filed in the case against Jeremy James Wallace, 24, of Sombra, shows he walked several miles after crossing the border to get to the pawn shop, which he had allegedly picked as a target before setting out on his journey.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent based in Macomb County interviewed Wallace after his arrest on Sept. 6. Wallace reportedly asked to see a .22 caliber Sig Sauer pistol the shop had on sale. After an employee brought out the gun with two empty magazines. Wallace asked to see a different gun, and when the employee went to retrieve it Wallace fled with the pistol and the magazines, according to court records.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and saw Wallace hiding behind the pawn shop. He attempted to flee into the woods before he was caught.

During his interrogation, Wallace said he illegally entered the United States because he could not legally obtain a gun in Canada. He said he had previously been arrested for a firearms offense and his gun was seized, but that law enforcement let him keep the ammunition to his .22 caliber gun.

Wallace told the border patrol agent he researched shops in the United States to find one that sold a .22 caliber gun so it could use his ammunition.

After finding the gun for sale in New Haven, Wallace said he began his journey by crossing the St. Clair River while wearing a wetsuit. He also had a floatation device and swimming fins. He told the agent he brought nine .22 caliber bullets, a crossbow pistol and a hammer, which he said he thought he may need to break into the pawn shop.

Wallace came to shore in East China Township just after midnight on Sept. 6 and began walking to New Haven.

According to Google Maps it would have been a 17-mile journey to New Haven from East China Township, taking approximately six hours on foot. Wallace said he arrived at the Pawn Shop around 1 p.m., about 13 hours after he said he crossed the border.

Wallace said he abandoned the wetsuit because it became too hot, and left it in the woods along with the hammer, crossbow pistol and a construction vest. The affidavit states these items were later located by police.

After stealing the gun Wallace said he planned to avoid law enforcement and sneak back across the border, but he was caught before he could leave New Haven.

Wallace has been charged in with illegal entry by an alien and possession of a stolen firearm.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Court records reveal Canadian walked for hours to steal gun