Court records reveal multiple domestic violence charges in Aug. 6 double murder case

Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian
·3 min read

Sep. 4—Asia Breann Blair desperately wanted out of her marriage.

The 28-year-old mother filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, but her efforts to exit her nearly six-year marriage did not stop there. In July, she requested a restraining order after her husband Bryson Blair — a man who had served time for domestic violence — was being "verbally abusive."

A judge denied her a temporary restraining order and gave her a court date of Aug. 9. Three days before that, however, Blair and her neighbor were killed — and her husband was wanted on suspicion of double murder.

A pre-preliminary hearing in Bryson's case has been scheduled for Sept. 16.

Bryson had a rap sheet. In 2010, he was accused of domestic violence, though the charge was dismissed. Four years later, he plead no contest to another domestic violence charge. Five years after that, he was accused of a similar charge, which was also dismissed.

Then in 2010 the couple's relationship became rocky. Court documents say Bryson was talking on the phone when Asia asked him who he was talking to. Blair reportedly got upset and an argument broke out between them. The documents say she began to pack her clothes and tried to leave the house.

Blair allegedly stood in front of her, grabbed her satchel and told her to sit down. When Asia said "No," Blair reportedly punched her face. Asia alleged he assaulted her multiple times. But this time, according to court documents, Asia said there were no prior instances of domestic violence.

On May 2, 2014, Asia went to Blair's residence and an argument ensued, according to court documents. They say an argument escalated outside the house with Blair punching her two times on her head's right side. Blair reportedly retreated to his house because a witness intervened. He pleaded no contest and served three months in jail, or about half his sentence, according to court filings. He qualified for early release because of good behavior, was placed on probation for three years and fined $1,255.

In 2019, Blair was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. The charge was dismissed.

Two calls for service were placed Aug. 5 in the 3400 block of Grassotti Court, said Sgt. Robert Pair, the public information officer for the Bakersfield Police Department. He declined to comment further on the case because of the ongoing litigation.

Amanda Dobarro, the wife of the neighbor killed the same night as Asia, remembers going to bed Friday, Aug. 6 and making plans to go shopping with her husband the next day. Friday was payday after all, she said.

However, Amanda and husband Michael Dobarro heard Asia screaming early Friday morning, said their son, Douglass Dobarro. He said Michael rushed to protect Asia and pushed her inside their house.

Amanda said she then heard a popping sound and turned to see her husband stumble back and hit the door. She turned to see Bryson in her kitchen and Asia dead on the floor.

Amanda said she watched as Blair ran out of her home and that he stopped and turned. Amanda said she braced herself, waiting for him to pull the trigger.

Blair didn't, she said, and instead bolted out the door.

