Court records: Reynoldsburg woman charged in death of child in her care

A Reynoldsburg woman faces charges of murder and endangering children after a child in her care died in October.

A grand jury handed up charges Friday against Tammra Straughter, 51, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

Straughter was arrested the next day and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail. Her first court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Multiple news outlets have reported the child involved is a 5-month-old that was in Straughter's care at an in-home daycare. Reynoldsburg police have not confirmed that information independently to The Dispatch.

The Dispatch has reached out to Reynoldsburg police, who are leading the investigation into the case, for additional details.

