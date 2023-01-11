Court records show Port Edwards man killed in motorcycle crash was hit by 2 vehicles

PORT EDWARDS − A 47-year-old motorcyclist authorities say was hit and killed by a drunken driver Sept. 16 on State 54 was actually hit by two vehicles.

Wood County Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Goldberg said the death of Casey L. Wulf of Port Edwards is still an active investigation and there is little he can say about the complex case. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is helping with the investigation, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is working on an accident reconstruction report, Goldberg said.

A 38-year-old Vesper woman has been in jail since Sept. 16 on suspicion of homicide by drunken driving for the death of Wulf and driving without a license causing death. As of Wednesday, charges have not been filed against the woman. She has requested a reduction in the $250,000 cash bail set by Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf on Sept. 16.

The woman's attorney asked in December that her bail be lowered, but Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter declined the request. Her attorney filed a second request to lower the bail earlier this month, and she's scheduled for a hearing in front of Wolf on Jan. 20.

According to court documents, at about 2:26 a.m. Sept. 16, Wulf was riding his motorcycle west on State 54 in Port Edwards and was nearing Green Grove Lane when the Vesper woman hit the motorcycle from behind with her vehicle.

The impact threw Wulf from the motorcycle, according to court documents. A Wood County deputy coroner declared Wulf dead at the scene of the crash.

Deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol on the woman and she gave multiple signs of being drunk during tests, according to court documents. A preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .183, more than twice the legal limit, according to documents.

On Nov. 7, a 58-year-old Nekoosa man had his probation for fourth-offense drunken driving revoked. According to the revocation documents, the Nekoosa man had been at two different taverns the night of Sept. 15, which was a violation of his probation. He also had driven with a revoked driver's license.

The revocation papers also state the Nekoosa man drove over Wulf during the early morning hours of Sept. 16, while Wulf was still lying in the road on State 54. The Nekoosa man did not stop at the scene of the crash, according to the reports.

The Daily Tribune is not naming the Vesper woman or the Nekoosa man because charges have not been filed against either one in Wulf's death.

