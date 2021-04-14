Court records: Suspect charged after man shot twice, crashes car while fleeing in Dayton

Apr. 14—A man is accused of shooting another man twice in the leg in Dayton, prompting the victim to to flee and crash his car, according to court records.

Walter James Bell Jr., 32, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, police and medics responded to I-75 north near Main Street after a 9-1-1 caller reported their nephew was shot and on the highway.

The victim told detectives that he was shot after he pulled his car into a parking lot at an apartment complex on Danner Avenue, according to court documents.

"He said he was approached by the suspect Walter James Bell Jr. and a second suspect," the affidavit read. "[The victim] said Bell produced a handgun and started shooting at him."

While attempting to leave, the victim reportedly crashed his vehicle.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, and the victim told detectives he was "100% certain" of Bell's identity, according to court records.

Bell is not in custody at this time, according to jail booking records.