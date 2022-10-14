Court records: Suspect in chase jumped out hotel window, stole dump truck

Oct. 14—PLAINS TWP. — Before Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was captured following an hours-long chase Wednesday, he was almost caught at a motel where he was staying.

Forrester-Westad, 40, jumped out a window as police were knocking on the door to the motel room where he was staying, according to court records.

After jumping out the window, Forrester-Westad allegedly stole a dump truck — initiating a pursuit with police — driving on residential streets, mounting curbs, and driving across lawns before he abandoned the truck, court records say.

Forrester-Westad was finally captured in a parking lot of Motorworld near Parsons.

The chase began when a Plains Township police officer noticed an unattended motorcycle near the Red Roof Inn on state Route 315 just before 1 p.m. When the officer turned, he spotted Forrester-Westad walking toward the motorcycle.

The officer was aware Forrester-Westad was wanted by several police agencies.

Forrester-Westad refused to obey commands to stop and initiated a chase through woods, heavily traveled highways and businesses, court records say.

Police learned Forrester-Westad was staying at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Route 315.

When officers went to the motel, Jessica Bullock, 21, opened the door saying Forrester-Westad jumped out a window, court records say.

Police in court records say Bullock was detained on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Forrester-Westad was arraigned Wednesday night by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft, fight to avoid apprehension and escape that were filed by Plains Township police. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

On Thursday, Forrester-Westad was arraigned on charges filed by state police at Wilkes-Barre for crashing a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with a license plate registered to a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer on Interstate 81 in Duryea and running away on foot on April 27, court records say.

State police said the Chevrolet was stolen from a scrap yard in Scranton.

Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured on the charges filed by state police.