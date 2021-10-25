Court records: Suspect shot victim during hair cut at Dayton barbershop

Oct. 25—A Dayton man is accused of entering a barbershop and shooting a man while he was getting a hair cut last week.

Deelaquan Smith, 20, was charged with two counts of felonious assault in connection to a shooting at FamFirst Barber Shop Thursday afternoon, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Police responded to the barbershop at the corner of Salem and West Hillcrest avenues around 1 p.m. after two men arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital, with gunshot wounds.

One of the patients told a detective he was getting a hair cut when Deelaquan Smith, who he knew as Butter, entered the barbershop and shot him in the leg, according to court documents. The man reportedly returned gunfire and shot Smith.

Video from the barbershop showed Smith enter the barbershop with an AK-47 style rifle under a hooded sweatshirt and then point it at the complainant, according to an affidavit.

"[The complainant] was sitting in the barber's chair about 10 feet from Deelaquan Smith, who fired 14 times and hit [the complainant] in the right knee," court documents read. "Deelaquan was also hit by gunfire and fled the scene with the rifle."

Initially the incident was reported to Montgomery County Dispatch Center as people in two vehicles shooting at each other on Salem Avenue, Dayton police Sgt. Kyle B. Thomas said last week.

Information shared with dispatchers indicated the incident involved a barbershop on Salem Avenue, but when officers responded they determined nothing occurred there. While canvassing the area, crews arrived at FamFirst Barber Shop.

"The building was secure when officers arrived on scene, but they could see indications of some type of crime scene inside the building," Thomas said. "Force was used to gain entry and to make sure that no one else was hurt inside the building, which there was not."

Smith was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

We will update this story as more information is available.