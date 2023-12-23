Court records: Woman broke DPS bus driver's bones during assault

Dec. 22—A woman accused of assaulting a Dayton Public Schools bus driver reportedly broke two of the driver's bones, according to court records.

Mar'tia Franklin, 29, of Dayton, is facing one count of felonious assault in Dayton Municipal Court.

The bus driver had a fractured orbital bone and broken nose from the assault, according to court records.

On Tuesday Franklin reportedly followed the school bus to Emerson Academy on Hickory Avenue after the bus didn't pick up her child.

David Lawrence, DPS interim superintendent, previously said the child was not at the bus stop.

"After waiting approximately one minute with no sign of the children, the driver closed the door and proceeded with the route," he said. "After reviewing all available footage, the district can conclude the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols."

While at the Emerson Academy parking lot, Franklin yelled at the driver and got on the bus before hitting the driver in the face, according to court documents.

"The assault continued with the suspect grabbing the victim's hair and hitting her with a closed fist," an affidavit read.

The incident was reportedly captured on the bus video system.

Chrisondra Goodwine, DPS board president, said that the behavior of someone who hurt the bus driver just "cannot be swept under the rug."

"These individuals are civil servants and they should be treated with the utmost respect because they know they're the frontlines everything that is happening out there. We're doing everything that we can to protect our drivers, as well as create deterrence for individuals who are who wants to cross that line."

Staff writer Eileen McClory contributed to this report.