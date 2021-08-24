Court reins in prosecutors who claim defendants tailor testimony

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Aug. 24—Connecticut prosecutors can no longer cast doubt on the credibility of a criminal defendant's testimony merely by pointing out to the jury that the defendant heard all the prosecution witnesses testify before taking the stand — and thus had the opportunity to tailor testimony to explain away the prosecution's evidence.

The state Appellate Court gave that order in deciding an appeal by a Manchester woman who was convicted of driving under the influence of an unknown intoxicating substance when she arrived to pick up her son at a Vernon day care center in 2015.

But ironically the Appellate Court upheld the conviction of the woman, Stephanie Marie Urbanski, who is in her early 30s, even though the prosecutor at her trial made the type of argument it banned in future cases.

The court used its supervisory authority over the administration of justice to issue the order on future cases. At the same time, it held that Urbanski wasn't entitled to a new trial because there was strong evidence to convict her of the crimes at issue in her case — attempted risk of injury to a child, driving while intoxicated, and driving under suspension.

Senior Assistant Public Defender Laila M.G. Haswell said in an email that she plans to ask the state Supreme Court to review the decision.

Even though state prosecutors won the case before the Appellate Court, they also can ask the state's top court to review the decision in order to have it decide what the rule should be for future cases. A spokeswoman for the chief state's attorney's office couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The Supreme Court can review the Appellate Court decision but doesn't have to.

After being convicted of the three charges at a January 2018 trial in Vernon Superior Court, Urbanski skipped her sentencing on March 23 of that year. She was promptly re-arrested and sentenced three days later to 18 months in prison for the charges she had been convicted of at trial. She subsequently pleaded guilty to failure to appear in court and received an additional six months, bringing her total prison term to two years.

She served the prison time while her conviction was on appeal. But she is far from done with the five years' probation that Judge Hope C. Seeley also imposed as part of the sentence and she faces up to 3 1/2 more years behind bars if she violates probation conditions. She is facing charges, filed in December, that she did violate the conditions.

The Appellate Court decision makes clear that a prosecutor can argue that the defendant's testimony was tailored to explain away prosecution evidence if there is specific evidence that tailoring occurred. It says a prosecutor must alert the defense lawyer and the judge before making such an argument, giving the judge an opportunity to rule on whether the claim is permissible.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a "generic tailoring" claim such as the one made by the prosecutor in Urbanski's case doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution. And the Appellate Court ruled that there were insufficient grounds to interpret the Connecticut Constitution differently,

But the Appellate Court agreed with the New Jersey Supreme Court that a generic tailoring argument permits "the prosecutor to punish the defendant for exercising that which the Constitution guarantees."

Judge William H. Bright Jr. wrote the Appellate Court decision, joined by Judges Eliot D. Prescott and Nina F. Elgo.

