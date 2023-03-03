Court rejects Alex Murdaugh’s last-minute bid for acquittal after murder verdict

Moments after disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted on Thursday of murdering his wife and son, a South Carolina court rejected his attempts to seek an acquittal.

A lawyer for Murdaugh, who could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Friday morning, argued the state hadn’t provided enough evidence to prove he was responsible for the 2021 killings.

Judge Clifton Newman, citing the “overwhelming amount of testimony and evidence” that had been put before the court, denied the request.

“The jury has now considered the evidence for a significant amount of time, and the evidence of guilt is overwhelming, and I deny the motion,” Judge Clifton said.

Earlier this month, Murdaugh’s defence asked for a directed verdict, claiming once again the state had failed to provide enough evidence in the crime, calling its claims “exclusively circumstantial” and “merely” suspicious, and pointing out how Murdaugh wasn’t found covered in blood and no murder weapon was found.

"There is evidence to derive at a guilty verdict, if the jury agrees," Judge Newman said at the time, denying the request.

During Murdaugh’s trial, prosecutors argued the South Carolina man shot his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the grounds of a sprawling family hunting estate in 2021 using a semi-automatic rifle and shotgun.

Alex Murdaugh stands in handcuffs following guilty verdicts (AP)

Murdaugh admitted he lied for months about his alibi the night of the murder, and jurors saw cellphone video captured by Paul just before the killings, where Murdaugh’s voice can be heard.

He had also admitted to stealing millions from his family’s law firm and orchestrating a botched hitman plot.

His sentencing hearing will begin on Friday morning.