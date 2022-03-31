Court rejects Anderson man's plea for post-conviction relief

Mar. 31—INDIANAPOLIS — An Anderson man will continue to serve original sentences on charges of misconduct with a minor and subsequent charges of violating probation and failing to register as a sex offender after the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected his arguments for post-conviction relief.

According to the 15-page appeal authored by Judge Elizabeth F. Tavitas, Christopher Moto misinterpreted his burden, which left him with the responsibility of proving his claims by a preponderance of the evidence as he sought civil post-conviction relief.

"The State's failure to present evidence on its affirmative defenses does not mean that Moto is automatically successful on his petitions for PCR," she wrote in the court's opinion filed March 4. "Rather, Moto still had the burden of establishing that he was entitled to relief."

According to Indiana Department of Correction records, Moto, 34, was released last May to the New Castle Parole District.

In 2011, Moto was charged with Class B and Class C felony misconduct with a minor.

In exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to cap his sentence at six years on executed time.

On the Class B felony, he was sentenced to 12 years with six to be served in prison and six to be suspended to probation. On the Class C felony, he was sentenced to six years, with four to be served in prison and two to be served on probation.

Moto was released from prison in October 2013.

However, officers discovered in 2017 that one of Moto's roommates was a felon and another had overdosed. As a result, Moto was told he likely would be charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a violation of his probation, meaning he could serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.

"The next day, Moto failed to report for a required drug screen and absconded," the opinion said. Over the next several months, Moto failed to report to probation, failed to secure a permit to travel "outside of Indiana, failed to keep probation informed of his address, and failed to register as a sex offender."

After being charged with burglary in April 2017 in Arizona, Moto pleaded guilty to trespass.

Madison County prosecutors concluded Moto had violated his probation, which he admitted. Judge Mark K. Dudley revoked his probation and ordered him to serve the remaining four years of his sentence on home detention.

Moto also faced new charges of failing to register as a sex offender, a Level 6 felony. Pleading guilty to that charge, he was sentenced to two years, which were suspended to probation and to be served consecutively to his prior sentence.

In May 2018, Moto was allowed to leave work release to attend school but never returned. He was charged with Level 6 felony failure to return to lawful detention, and prosecutors again alleged he had violated his probation.

Pleading guilty, he agreed to serve two consecutive sentences for those charges and would serve the remaining six years of his time on the other charges consecutively.

In April 2020, Moto, who is representing himself, filed for post-conviction relief for each of the charges.

"Moto presented argument and his own testimony but did not present any other evidence," according to the opinion.

Based on his interpretation of the initial plea agreement, Moto asserted the entire sentence should have been capped at six years, rather than the sentence of six years in prison and six years on probation he received.

"Moto's sentencing claim was known and available to Moto on direct appeal. Accordingly, this is a freestanding claim of trial error, which is not cognizable in a PCR proceeding," the opinion said.

The appeals court also rejected Moto's claim that his lawyer's defense at trial was deficient because he was advised to accept plea agreements and to admit to probation violations.

"Although Moto bore the burden of proving that his counsel's performance was deficient, he presented no evidence at the PCR hearing other than his own self-serving testimony and failed to procure the testimony of trial counsel."

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.