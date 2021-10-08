Court rejects appeal by Juarez in Willmar sexual assault

Oct. 8—ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected a plea for post-conviction relief by Jose Santoya Juarez, 62, for his conviction in August 2011 for first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and assault in Kandiyohi County.

In a decision released on Monday, the court found that the appeal was not filed within the required two-year time period, and that it failed on its merits to meet the exceptions that would allow for a late filing.

Juarez is serving a life sentence without parole for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction. He was charged for assaulting a woman outside of the Eagles Club in Willmar in July 2010.

Juarez brought this latest plea to the Kandiyohi County District Court after his sister contacted a private investigator to interview witnesses. One of three witnesses told the investigator that the victim had recanted her statement, and that another of the witnesses heard her.

The District Court had denied the plea in a ruling in which it determined the new witness testimony was at best "hearsay." It noted that the second witness denied that the victim recanted.

The Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court's decision. "The district court reviewed the victim's trial testimony and the investigator's report and determined that the purported recantation was not genuine," stated the Court of Appeals in its decision.

The Court of Appeals found that Juarez had failed to present "competent material evidence that, if found to be true following an evidentiary hearing," could satisfy the requirements of the "newly-discovered-evidence exception."

In previous decisions, the Minnesota Supreme Court and Court of Appeals had upheld the life sentence without the possibility of parole issued to Juarez for the assault. The Supreme Court found that the assault met the "heinous element" required for the sentence.

The criminal complaint filed against Juarez in the 2010 assault charged that he grabbed the victim, dragged her about 200 feet into a dark alley, covered her mouth, and smacked her head against the concrete and caused her to black out. The victim stated that he attempted to pull her clothing off, exposed his genitals and demanded oral sex. She continued to scream at Juarez and yell for help until a friend and others came and pulled him off.